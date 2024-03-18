'For Single People': Man’s QR Code T-Shirt at Ed Sheeran’s Concert Goes Viral

Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai was a reverberating success. From performing with Diljit Dosanjh and singing in Hindi for the first time to leaving fans stunned while crooning his chart-busting numbers - he left his fans desperate for more.

Other than the British singer-songwriter's electrifying performance what also caught the attention of social media users was a concertgoer wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back which led to his online dating profile – sparked a flurry of reactions online.