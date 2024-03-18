'For Single People': Man’s QR Code T-Shirt at Ed Sheeran’s Concert Goes Viral

Man’s QR Code T-Shirt at Ed Sheeran’s Concert Goes Viral.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai was a reverberating success. From performing with Diljit Dosanjh and singing in Hindi for the first time to leaving fans stunned while crooning his chart-busting numbers - he left his fans desperate for more.
Other than the British singer-songwriter's electrifying performance what also caught the attention of social media users was a concertgoer wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back which led to his online dating profile – sparked a flurry of reactions online.
The concertgoer put his Tinder profile's QR code to find love and netizens can't keep calm. One use wrote, "Personal branding 101 This guy printed a QR code on his T-shirt that leads to his Tinder profile"
Some other reactions included, "Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile)"
Another wrote, "Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game."
One of the user said, "And that's how I met your dad- this is gonna be the amazing story to tell."
Here are some other reactions:
