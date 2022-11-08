Food Blogger Eats Jalebi With Aloo Sabzi In Viral Clip; The Internet Is Stunned

Food Blogger Eats Jalebi With Aloo Sabzi And The Internet Is Not Having It
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Internet loves wacky food combinations - and so do I. But unlike me, netizens believe that there is a line, and that is mixing one of the most popular Indian sweets with a household staple delicacy: jalebi and aloo sabzi.
A week ago, a food blogger from Delhi, Palak Kapoor shared a reel on her Instagram account, of her trying one of Mathura's popular dishes. Calling it "the most weird food combo ever", the Influencer's video has since gone viral, raking close to 300 views.
Check here:
Netizens were undoubtedly appalled at the combination, some even abusing the blogger for bringing this to their attention. An Instagram user wrote, "That's all too much of the Internet today" while another requested the content creator to refrain from posting similar things in the future, writing, "Plz aisa kuch post na karo."
Here are some more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)