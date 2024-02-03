Fighter Dir Siddharth Anand's '90% of Indians...' Remark Sparks a Memefest

Director Siddharth Anand's reasoning as to why his latest film Fighter didn't perform well at the box office has led to hilarious reactions on social media. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth, while addressing the average response to the film, said, "Fighter is a huge leap. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little."

He added, "Such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he? … If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?"

Siddharth's remarks have left netizens in splits. One X user commented, "Murder was a big hit because everyone has murdered someone."