'Feels Like Yesterday': Netizens Celebrate 5 Years Of Sec 377 Decriminalisation

On this day (6 September, 2023), India commemorates five years since the historic decriminalization of homosexuality by redressing IPC Section 377. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) are abuzz with users sharing their heartfelt reactions.

For many, this milestone is a cause for celebration, marking a significant victory for the country's LGBTQ+ community.

However, it's crucial to note that amid the celebrations, there are voices lamenting the slow pace of progress since 2018, highlighting the community's ongoing struggle for social and civil acceptance.