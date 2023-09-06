'Feels Like Yesterday': Netizens Celebrate 5 Years Of Sec 377 Decriminalisation
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
On this day (6 September, 2023), India commemorates five years since the historic decriminalization of homosexuality by redressing IPC Section 377. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) are abuzz with users sharing their heartfelt reactions.
For many, this milestone is a cause for celebration, marking a significant victory for the country's LGBTQ+ community.
However, it's crucial to note that amid the celebrations, there are voices lamenting the slow pace of progress since 2018, highlighting the community's ongoing struggle for social and civil acceptance.
The landmark decision to decriminalize homosexuality was a unanimous one by the judiciary. The Supreme Court of India, led by then-Chief Justice Dipak Misra, played a pivotal role in this historic judgment.
The unanimous decision marked a significant milestone in the country's legal landscape, as it not only recognized the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals but also underscored the importance of equality before the law for all citizens.
Check how Desi internet is reacting here:
