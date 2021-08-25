British Man Running Animal Shelter in Afghanistan Refuses To Leave Without Staff

The team at Nowzad looks after 140 dogs and about 40 cats at their organisation. The total number of refugees are 71, and Farthing plans to use his status as a British national to help these local Afghans leave the country.

"I had an opportunity, the fact that I am a British citizen, I'm going to use that to full effect - so I've said I'm not going until my staff leave this country," he said.