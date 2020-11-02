4-Year-Old Esther’s Rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ Wins Internet

4-year-old Esther Hnamte's soulful rendition of the AR Rahman classic 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' created quite a buzz on the internet. Esther hails from Lunglei, Mizoram and an official music video of her singing the song in her exceptional voice has garnered over 8 lakh views on YouTube. With a bowtie, two ponytails, Esther looks adorable dressed in a black skirt and white shirt.
Take a look:
The description of the video reads, "Dear brothers and sisters, Be proud that you are an indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. so lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle..let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland inspite of the diversities."
The 4-year-old Mizoram girl generally performs gospel songs. Gospel songs is a genre of Christian music and the music is considered to be child-friendly. Esther has been winning hearts on the internet for a while! Her YouTube channel has almost 89,000 subscribers.
The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam Vande Mataram' music video of Esther was shared on 25 October. Soon it caught Prime minister Narendra Modi's attention too. He praised Ether's performance, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition."
He tweeted, "When you are showered with cuteness and love."
