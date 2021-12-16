Meet Emma Heesters, Dutch Singer Going Viral for Her Cover of Desi Songs

Dutch singer Emma Heesters recently went viral for her cover of Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'. However, that's not the only song she can sing. Right from Hindi to Tamil, Heesters has sung almost every popular song in India.

She has started gaining recognition among the Indian audience, as a result of which, she has recorded a lot more covers. Her accent is absolutely perfect, and sometimes she even gives those songs her own unique twists by translating them in English. Watch the video for more.