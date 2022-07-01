Pay Using Plastic and Get Free Food at This Gujarat Cafe

The menu of the cafe includes traditional Gujarati dishes such as bengan bharta, sev tameta (a dish made out of sev and tomatoes), and thepla.

All beverages will be served in clay utensils and the cafe has even set up a shop where patrons can buy the ingredients directly. According to Rekha Solani, a member of the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal, the women of the organisation have set up this cafe by investing Rs 50,000 from their own share.

Rachit Raj, the collector of Junagadh said, "We want to promote (a) clean and green Junagadh. To start with, we will give a glass of lemon juice or fennel juice for 500 gm plastic waste and one plate of dhokla or poha for 1 kg of plastic waste. More the plastic waste, bigger the platter," in a statement to TOI.

(With inputs fromTOI).