Durex’s Post on Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Called Out for Being ‘Intrusive’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced their pregnancy. Here's how Durex reacted to it.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Alia Bhatt recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, almost immediately garnering both positive and negative reactions from social media.
In a picture that shows her and Ranbir Kapoor looking at an ultrasound, Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨"
A lot of celebrities, family members of both Alia and Ranbir, and users online reacted to the news. Durex, known for its topical posts also reacted to the situation and wrote, "Mehfil mein teri...hum toh clearly nahi the. Congratulations."
Netizens weren't impressed with the way the brand made jokes about the couple's personal life and many have even called their "edgy" marketing intrusive.
