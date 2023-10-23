Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions
(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)
In an intriguing twist to the exuberant Navratri festivities, a viral video has captured two individuals performing Garba in a rather unconventional ensemble – they were garbed as the Demon Nun Valac.
Unfolding a captivating performance, the duo, donned in a nun's habit, showcased their Garba prowess.
While the precise location of this unique spectacle remains unverified, the video showcases the two dancers executing the Garba steps with precision.
Take a look here:
Onlookers couldn't resist the urge to capture this distinctive performance, with many taking photos and videos of the Demon Nun-inspired dancers.
The original video's comment section is a treasure trove of hilarious reactions. Check here:
