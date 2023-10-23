Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions

"When Garba Night is at 8:00PM and Halloween Party is at 10PM."
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions

|

(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In an intriguing twist to the exuberant Navratri festivities, a viral video has captured two individuals performing Garba in a rather unconventional ensemble – they were garbed as the Demon Nun Valac.

Unfolding a captivating performance, the duo, donned in a nun's habit, showcased their Garba prowess.

While the precise location of this unique spectacle remains unverified, the video showcases the two dancers executing the Garba steps with precision.

Take a look here:

Onlookers couldn't resist the urge to capture this distinctive performance, with many taking photos and videos of the Demon Nun-inspired dancers.

The original video's comment section is a treasure trove of hilarious reactions. Check here:

Also ReadNavratri Celebrations Light Up Indore Central Jail; Inmates Perform Garba

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT