Dubai-Based Indian Teachers Take Online Classes From COVID Centres

Mohammed Mohsin and Jose Kumar have been conducting classes from their quarantine centres. Quint NEON Representational image. | (Photo: iStock) Social Buzz Mohammed Mohsin and Jose Kumar have been conducting classes from their quarantine centres.

COVID-19 has been a challenging time for those working in the education sector. With classes going virtual, both teachers and the students have had to adapt and adjust to the new ways of life. However, it's inspiring to see just how committed teachers are.

Recently, it was reported that two Dubai-based Indian teachers were conducting online classes for their students even after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mohammed Mohsin and Jose Kumar have been doing so from their quarantine centres, reported IANS. They both teach at the Gulf Model School

Mohammed Mohsin, who tested positive soon after returning to Dubai from India, is a Math teacher hailing from Karnataka. He told IANS, "I tested positive for Covid-19 when we were asked to return to schools after the summer break and undergo screenings." Since he happened to carry his laptop with him to the quarantine centre, he was able to continue with his classes smoothly.

He added that the school authorities had adviced him to take time off and rest but he felt like he had "enough strength to teach" so he continued doing so.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Kumar contracted the virus from his roommate who works at the airport.

"As examinations were fast-approaching, I was worried about my students. I decided to continue teaching virtually. I took all my English classes with the three senior classes I teach." Jose Kumar to Khaleej Times