Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Masala Dosa For Rs 20, Idli for 10; Restaurant Food Prices Shock Bengaluru Woman

Masala Dosa For Rs 20, Idli for 10; Restaurant Food Prices Shock Bengaluru Woman

A woman was surprised when she visited a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru.

Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:
There’s so much more to Tamil food than the famed idlis and dosas.
i
There’s so much more to Tamil food than the famed idlis and dosas.
(Photo: iStock)

advertisement

A woman was surprised when she visited a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. She was craving dishes like idli, vada, and sambar, but was amazed by the extremely low prices.

She shared the menu on X (formerly Twitter), comparing the prices to those at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. Sahili Totale went to Taaza Thindi in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, a restaurant known for serving authentic South Indian food for decades. The incredibly cheap prices, like masala dosa for just Rs 20, caught the attention of netizens.

Take a look at the tweet:

Netizens took to social media to talk about food prices in different cities. One user wrote, "Kolkata , wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south indian restaurants."

Here are some other tweets:

Also Read'I Found 8 Dead Cockroaches In My Dosa At Madras Coffee House in Delhi'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT