'I Found 8 Dead Cockroaches In My Dosa At Madras Coffee House in Delhi'

Dead cockroaches were found in a meal ordered by a customer at Madras Coffee House in Delhi's Connaught Place
On 7 March, I went to Madras Coffee House for lunch with my friend at Connaught Place in New Delhi. We ordered two dosas. I ordered a Mysore plain dosa, and when I opened it, I found a few black spots.
I carefully looked at it and noticed that the black spots were small cockroaches. Yes, I found dead cockroaches in the dosa, I was swerved. I quickly asked my friend to record the video of the dosa given to us. While recording, the server quickly came and took away our plate.
Cockroaches can be seen in the Dosa that was ordered at Madras Coffee House.
Looking at our plates, some diners threw away what they were eating or cancelled their orders soon after.
I immediately informed the Delhi Police, who arrived in 30 minutes. After that, I filed a complaint and was told they would investigate the matter.
Ishani and her friend had gone for a lunch at the cafe.
Ishani had ordered Mysore Plain Dosa in which she found cockroaches.
I am a vegetarian, and I was served with arthropods. I hope the authorities rebuke the licenses of the cafe because if the food of such quality and standards is being served, it's a major health hazard that could lead to severe illnesses for anybody.
Since many people eat out daily, I also urge food inspectors to frequently visit restaurants to ensure that they serve good-quality food.
The Quint contacted the café about the above incident. Anubhav Nanda, who takes care of the operation of Madras Coffee House, has apologised for the unfortunate incident. Speaking to The Quint, Nanda said, "It is unfortunate that this incident occurred at our restaurant. We apologise for the inconvenience and the lapses."
While the investigation is underway, Nanda has assured that he will cooperate with the authorities.
