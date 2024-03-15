'I Found 8 Dead Cockroaches In My Dosa At Madras Coffee House in Delhi'

On 7 March, I went to Madras Coffee House for lunch with my friend at Connaught Place in New Delhi. We ordered two dosas. I ordered a Mysore plain dosa, and when I opened it, I found a few black spots.

I carefully looked at it and noticed that the black spots were small cockroaches. Yes, I found dead cockroaches in the dosa, I was swerved. I quickly asked my friend to record the video of the dosa given to us. While recording, the server quickly came and took away our plate.