Trump Tweets He 'Won The Election', Inspires Hilarious Meme Fest

Trump Says He 'Won The Election', Inspires Twitter Meme Fest | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

On 16 November, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tweet fake news of him winning the US elections. Even after Joe Biden's official victory, Trump has refused to concede defeat. On Monday, he tweeted, "I WON THE ELECTION."

However, a little disclaimer added to his tweet by the social media platform has caught the attention of many users and turned Trump's tweet into a meme.

The disclaimer reads, "Multiple sources called this election differently."