The video was shared on April 10 and has since garnered nearly 40,000 likes
Disabled IAS Aspirant Sells Samosas To Fund His Education; Netizens Laud Him

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

Numerous online stories chronicle the struggles of individuals trying to make ends meet, often inspiring and emotionally moving.

Recently, a similar account of a disabled IAS aspirant from Nagpur is making the rounds on social media.

In a video posted by a food blogger, a wheelchair-bound food vendor, Suraj, opens up about selling samosas to fund his education.

In the video, Suraj explains that he has already completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nagpur but was unable to secure a job.

He started his own samosa business instead, hoping to finance his studies to become an IAS officer.

The video was shared on April 10 and has since garnered nearly 40,000 likes, with many viewers lauding Suraj in the comments section.

