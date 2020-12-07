Desi Twitter Wonders: What if the Monolith Was Found in India?

Ever since mysterious monoliths have appeared in Utah and Romania, there has been a lot of confusion as to what their origin is, and how they ended up there. When the first one was spotted in Utah, a lot of theories about these metal monoliths being installed by an extraterrestrial alien race surfaced.

A few days later, the monolith disappeared as mysteriously as it was found. Another few days after that, they were spotted in Romania as well, and in a similar manner, disappeared from there too.

While speculations are making a lot of rounds, right from this incident being an artistic prank or an actual extraterrestrial invasion, desi Twitter is definitely having its share of fun with memes. A lot of people found this situation rather amusing and have come up with some brilliant memes. Here are some of them: