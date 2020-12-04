Desi Twitter Applauds Gitanjali Rao, TIME’s First Kid of the Year

A 15-year-old Indian American girl, Gitanjali Rao, has been declared as TIME magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year 2020. Gitanjali Rao is an Indian American from Colorado, USA. Rao was selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees and is on the cover of the 14 December issue of the magazine. Rao, a young scientist and inventor, was selected for her use of technology to bring about social change, which ranges from subjects like cyberbullying, opioid addictions to contaminated drinking water.