Desi Twitter Applauds Gitanjali Rao, TIME’s First Kid of the Year

A 15-year-old Indian American girl, Gitanjali Rao, has been declared as TIME magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year 2020. Gitanjali Rao is an Indian American from Colorado, USA. Rao was selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees and is on the cover of the 14 December issue of the magazine. Rao, a young scientist and inventor, was selected for her use of technology to bring about social change, which ranges from subjects like cyberbullying, opioid addictions to contaminated drinking water.
This caused quite a stir on social media, with many Indians congratulating the girl for being recognised.
In an interview with Angelina Jolie, Rao spoke about her passion for science, her projects, her “innovation sessions” and normal “15-year-old things” like baking.
