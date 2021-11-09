Age Gap, Unnecessary Remakes: Desi Twitter on the New ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Bollywood is notoriously famous for creating remakes and remixes of old songs. There's a modern feel to it all, right from new upbeat music to shinier sets and younger actresses. However, one thing remains constant: the hero. Or at least it has in the case of Sooryavanshi.

'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' one of Sooryavanshi's most popular songs featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is a remake of the song with the same title with the original featuring Kumar and Raveena Tandon.