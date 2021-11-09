Kangana Ranaut’s Hate Speech After Receiving Padma Shri Gets Criticised Online

An acceptance speech by Ranaut has gone viral online where she is talking about the honour bestowed upon her and how she is grateful to receive it. But the speech soon turns a hate mongering one, as she talks about how she has spoken up against the 'Jihadis' and 'Khalistanis' constantly. She also takes credit for fighting for issues important to the country time and again. She ends her speech by saying, "This Padma Shri should be enough to shut the mouths of people who have criticised me."

A lot of users online thought her speech was not only too self-absorbed, but also a way to show her hate for other communities. She has been criticised for insulting the Padma Shri and demeaning its value to push her own opinions.

