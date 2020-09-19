Desi Twitter Mourns The Loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87.

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced the reasons for her death as complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. The news left many social media users mourning, including celebrities like Mindy Kaling. Ginsburg was a legal pioneer advocating gender equality. She was the oldest justice and the second ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

Over an illustrious legal career spanning six decades, Ginsburg attained unparalleled celebrity status for a jurist in the US, revered by liberals and conservatives alike. Ginsburg also co-founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in 1972.

