Desi Man Brags About His 70 YO Mother Making His Bed, Gets Schooled on Twitter

Man boasting about his 70-year-old mother making his bed gets flak on Twitter.
In typical 'desi' households, mothers are often overburdened with labor, while the men of the house are pampered and exempted from even the most basic tasks, all under the guise of 'motherly love' and 'womanly duty'.
One such incident was highlighted on Twitter after a man bragged about how his 70-year-old mother makes his bed and while there is 'no compulsion', she chooses to do it out of 'love' and 'dharma'.
Sharing the picture of his neatly-tucked bed, he wrote, "Though 70+ my mom ensures that when I reach home, my bed is comfortable. The power of a homemaker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society,"
The user's post went viral in no time and Twitterattis were not impressed. They criticised him for relying on his elderly mother to do most basic tasks like making his own bed.
Some even questioned his mention of value system and 'dharma' in the post, and pointed out that he should be the one taking care of his mother and not the other way round.
A user wrote, "In which universe is your mum making your bed "dharma"? It's bad enough that she does it but for you to brag about it...wow!"
Another user wrote, "There's no Dharma here. She is conditioned to do it because she has realised you wont. If you did it and left with a clean bed.. she wouldn't have to. Try it. That will be good dharma and karma by her son."
