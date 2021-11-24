Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

Wedding days are usually dominated by a lot of chaos where everything is just about the day itself, and no other distractions are paid any attention, let alone an exam! Shivangi Bagatharia appeared for her university examinations in Saurashtra as soon as the university permitted students to take the exams.

She arrived at the center with her future husband and family. Pursuing a degree in social work from Shanti Niketan College in Gujarat, Shivangi appeared for her fifth semester exams.

She had to resort to giving her exam like this because her wedding date was finalised before her exam dates came out, and she did not want to compromise on either.

Watch the video here: