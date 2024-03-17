Goa Tourist's Lost iPhone Was Traded For Pav Bhaji

During a trip to Goa, a man from Delhi had his iPhone stolen by another intoxicated partygoer. Hungry and without money, the thief traded the phone for a plate of Pav Bhaji at a local eatery. The incident was shared on social media by user @KartikeyaRai11.

An iPhone costs between ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 1.5 lakh, while pav bhaji costs approximately ₹ 100 at a local eating joint and ₹ 500 or more at a posh restaurant.