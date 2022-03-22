The Unexpected Heatwave in Delhi Has Caused Meltdowns on Twitter

Memes on Delhi heatwave
(Picture Courtesy: The Quint)
If you're in the Indian capital or around you'll know that summers have arrived because your day will automatically start with 'Kitni garmi hai yaar' instead of 'Good Morning' wishes!
The temperatures in Delhi-NCR have already hit 35-40 degrees and with this sudden heatwave, people are still trying to figure out when they went from using blankets and shivering in the cold weather to using ACs and showering in cold water. Also, where did spring go? Climate change is real y'all!
These summer woes are the real-deal and while Delhi is melting, at least we can laugh at these hilarious memes and videos on social media.
