Watch: Reporter Barges in Diplomat’s Office for Interview, Asked To Leave

Anjana Om Kashyap trying to interview Indian First Secretary at the UN, Sneha Dubey
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If there's someone who knows how to get their foot through the door and ask the questions they want answered, it's Indian reporters. But is this quality always beneficial? Turns out, no!
Anjana Om Kashyap, a reporter at Aaj Tak, decided to interview First Secretary of India at the UN, Sneha Dubey, for her powerful speech against Pakistan and PM Imran Khan. However, it seems like Dubey was not in the mood for questions, as she made clear by asking Om Kashyap to leave.
In a video, it is seen how the reporter barges in Dubey's office and starts asking her questions about her address. “I know you don’t want to talk on record but if you can talk…because the whole country wants to hear you speak. What you did today at the UN might be a routine work for you but it’s a huge thing for the country," she is heard saying.
To this, Dubey says she has nothing further to say, "I already said what I had to say…please," while being obviously uncomfortable.
Check out the video here:
Users on Twitter also spoke about how Dubey's privacy was violated and how appreciated how she politely asked Om Kashyap to leave.
Sneha Dubey is an IFS officer whose recent speech at the UN went viral on social media for the way in which she fearlessly slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism and being an "arsonist disguised as a firefighter."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined