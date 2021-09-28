Watch: Reporter Barges in Diplomat’s Office for Interview, Asked To Leave

Anjana Om Kashyap, a reporter at Aaj Tak, decided to interview First Secretary of India at the UN, Sneha Dubey, for her powerful speech against Pakistan and PM Imran Khan. However, it seems like Dubey was not in the mood for questions, as she made clear by asking Om Kashyap to leave.

In a video, it is seen how the reporter barges in Dubey's office and starts asking her questions about her address. “I know you don’t want to talk on record but if you can talk…because the whole country wants to hear you speak. What you did today at the UN might be a routine work for you but it’s a huge thing for the country," she is heard saying.

To this, Dubey says she has nothing further to say, "I already said what I had to say…please," while being obviously uncomfortable.

Check out the video here: