Delhi Cop's Viral Rendition Of 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' Reaches Amaal Mallik

In news of what's going massively viral in Desi social media, a video of a Delhi police officer is making the rounds for his soulful rendition of the hit track, 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

The cop, in question, is a man named Rajat Rathor who, apart from serving in the Police services, is also a musician, singer and composer.

The now-viral clip was shared by him on his Instagram handle with the text, "Pov - You are following your passion and Duty at the same time". The video shows Rathor strumming his guitar and singing in his uniform.

Take a look: