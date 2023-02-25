Delhi Cop's Viral Rendition Of 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' Reaches Amaal Mallik
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
In news of what's going massively viral in Desi social media, a video of a Delhi police officer is making the rounds for his soulful rendition of the hit track, 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
The cop, in question, is a man named Rajat Rathor who, apart from serving in the Police services, is also a musician, singer and composer.
The now-viral clip was shared by him on his Instagram handle with the text, "Pov - You are following your passion and Duty at the same time". The video shows Rathor strumming his guitar and singing in his uniform.
Take a look:
Since the time of uploading, the Instagram reel has garnered over 29.4 million views and 1.6 million likes. It has even reached the song's composer, Amaal Mallik who commented, "incredible thank you".
To that, the police officer replied, "sir thank you for this beautiful melody".
Check here:
In no time, netizens poured in to express their love and support for the melodious performance. Here's how they reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)