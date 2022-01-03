Welcoming New Year...and COVID: Huge Crowd Gathering in Goa Receives Flak Online

Crowd gathering at Baga Beach, Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Herman_Gomes)
As the terror of a fast-spreading third wave looms over the country, large gatherings of tourists have been spotted at Goa's Baga Beach area. In a video that has surfaced online, it is seen how hundreds of people have crowded the area on the night of 1 Jan, 2022.
Flouting all COVID-19 restrictions that have been imposed in the state and not following any social distancing rules, the crowd has been criticised by people from all over the country. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by journalist Herman Gomes with the caption, "This was Baga Beach in Goa last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists."
The video has gone viral and a lot of users have spoken about how people have started taking the virus casually and that if right precautions are not taken, we might experience what happened in 2020 all over again.
This is not the first time a huge gathering has been seen amid a third wave scare. Before this, a video of crowds flocking Sarojini Nagar Market, Delhi had gone viral too and received widespread criticism.
