Woman Tests COVID Positive Mid-Air, Isolates in Plane’s Washroom for 5 Hours

Representational Image. Woman self isolates in plane's washroom for five hours after testing positive mid-air.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Marisa Fotieo, an American woman, recently isolated herself in the restroom of her flight after testing positive mid-air. Fotieo was on her way from Chicago to Iceland when her throat started hurting. She went to the plane's washroom to perform a rapid test that came back positive.
She also claimed that she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before boarding the flight, and that they all came back negative. However, one hour into the flight, she took the rapid test again and then it came positive.
"The wheels started turning in my brain and I thought, 'OK, I'm going to just go take a test.' It was going to make me feel better," Ms Fotieo said to CNN.
Fotieo explained that she spoke to Rocky, the flight attendant, about her situation. They tried to look for a place where Fotieo could sit away from the other passengers, but the flight was full. It was at this point that Maria opted to stay inside the washroom for the rest of the flight.
"I was nervous for my family who I just had dinner with. I was nervous for the other people on the plane. I was nervous for myself," Maria added.
Maria was travelling with her brother and her father. Since they were asymptomatic, they were allowed to take their next connecting flight. Maria, on the other hand, took a test after landing and it came back positive.
"It's partially due to the flight attendant and the breed of Icelandic people. Everyone here is so kind," Fotieo said while talking about her experience.