Woman Tests COVID Positive Mid-Air, Isolates in Plane’s Washroom for 5 Hours

Fotieo explained that she spoke to Rocky, the flight attendant, about her situation. They tried to look for a place where Fotieo could sit away from the other passengers, but the flight was full. It was at this point that Maria opted to stay inside the washroom for the rest of the flight.

"I was nervous for my family who I just had dinner with. I was nervous for the other people on the plane. I was nervous for myself," Maria added.

Maria was travelling with her brother and her father. Since they were asymptomatic, they were allowed to take their next connecting flight. Maria, on the other hand, took a test after landing and it came back positive.

"It's partially due to the flight attendant and the breed of Icelandic people. Everyone here is so kind," Fotieo said while talking about her experience.