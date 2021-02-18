Courtney Cox Plays 'I'll Be There For You' on Piano & It's Perfect

Watch Courtney Cox play Friends' title track on piano...it's all things perfect!|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Years later, Friends is one TV sitcom that the fans can't get enough of. For Friends' fans, today we bring to you this video posted by Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller playing the theme song on a piano. Watch the video here.
I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts was co written by the band and the producers of the show David Crane and Marta Kauffman. In 2019 when the show completed 25 years, I'll Be There For You was streamed on average 96,000 times and downloaded 85 times every week.
In November, Mathew Perry tweeted about the much-awaited Friends reunion. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) will reunite at the original Friends soundstage—Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank—to film. All six stars are also executive producers.
When the reunion news was announced, the leads all shared the same photo and caption on Instagram—"It's happening"—and tagged each other.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined