Courtney Cox Plays 'I'll Be There For You' on Piano & It's Perfect

In November, Mathew Perry tweeted about the much-awaited Friends reunion. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) will reunite at the original Friends soundstage—Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank—to film. All six stars are also executive producers.

When the reunion news was announced, the leads all shared the same photo and caption on Instagram—"It's happening"—and tagged each other.