'Content We Need': Ambani Dog's Adorable Moment With Family Wins the Internet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had another star attraction the family dog, Happy, who was seen dressed in a stunning Banarasi silk brocade jacket.
In a viral video, Happy is seen comfortably seated on the mandap during the wedding rituals, exuding charm as he surveys his surroundings.
Adding to the adorable scene, Baby Aadiyashakti, daughter of Isha Ambani, approaches Happy and showers him with warm hugs and affection, followed closely by her father, Anand Piramal.
Many users on the internet reacted to the cute video. One person said, "A dog born with good karma."
Another wrote, "In the whole marriage i loved this part more than anything the little cute one and the happy dog"
Here are some more reactions:
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on 12 July in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai.
