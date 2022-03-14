Show Off or Advertising? Milk Packet With 'IIM Alumni' Tag Has Twitter Divided

Country Delight's 'IIM' tag on their packaging has Twitter divided.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A degree from a prestigious college is something that we Indians have always bragged about. It’s a matter of great pride for Indian families when their children graduate from colleges like IIT, IIM, etc. So, when a picture of a milk packet with the tag ‘IIM alumni’ went viral on Twitter, users weren't sure if this was taking it too far or a valid way of marketing your product.
The milk was from a company called Country Delight, a startup founded by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, both graduates from IIM Indore's 2007 batch. The debate began on Twitter after a user, Namanbir Singh, shared a picture of the packet alongside the caption, “What’s the point of writing your college name on a MILK PACKET!???”
He further wrote, "I have noticed that a lot of people are insulting the college, while it's not their fault. The individual is at fault as he used his college as a marketing tag."
While some people thought that it was a move to earn some trust with customers, while some thought that it was distasteful.
Whom do you agree with?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)