Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CPRO’s ‘Kaafi Real’ Transfer After RTI Reveals Cost of PM Modi Selfie Points

CPRO’s ‘Kaafi Real’ Transfer After RTI Reveals Cost of PM Modi Selfie Points

Shivraj Manaspure was transferred after he provided the information regarding the cost of PM Modi's selfie booths.
Aroop Mishra
Social Buzz
Published:

Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

|

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Railways chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure was suddenly transferred in December 2023 only seven months after being appointed to the post, as per a news report by The Times of India.

His transfer took place soon after he released the exact cost of the 3D Narendra Modi ‘selfie points’ at railway stations. Social activist, Ajay Bose, had filed Right to Information Act queries asking for details on costs associated with the selfie booths.

The Central Railways is one of 19 zones of Indian Railways. The activist had filed the RTI queries about the cost to five of the zones, Central Railways, Western, Southern, Northern, and North Western Railways. The Central Railways was the only zone to respond to the query on specific costs.

Here is a 'Kaafi Real' depiction of what went down:

Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

Also ReadThis New Year's, Here Are Some 'Kaafi Real' Self-Care Tips (Neta Edition)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT