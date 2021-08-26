Sexual Act by Husband Not Rape Even if It’s Forced: Court’s Statement Draws Flak

Chhattisgarh HC's statement on marital rape draws flak on Twitter.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape)
A lot of Indian high courts have drawn criticism in the past for their regressive statements and judgements. Adding to the list is the latest statement by the Chhattisgarh High Court that said "Sexual intercourse or any sexual act by husband with legally wedded wife not rape even if it was by force or against her wish."
The court discharged a man who was accused of marital rape by his wife. She had also accused him and his family of harassing her for dowry. Amid this, the fact that the court ruled in the husband's favour by ignoring the concept of marital rape has enraged netizens.
The man, however, has been charged under section 377 for engaging in unnatural sex. But the fact that the court let him go on the grounds of the victim being his legally wedded wife has been deemed outrageous by many. They have urged the court to understand the concept of consent. Here are some reactions from the judgement:
