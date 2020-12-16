Chennai Girl Cooks 46 Dishes In 58 Minutes, Makes World Record

A young girl from Tamil Nadu has made a culinary world record. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri has entered the UNICO Book of World Records for preparing 46 dishes in 58 minutes, reported news agency ANI. Lakshmi hails from Chennai.
Speaking about her interest in cooking, she said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy."
Lakshmi's mother, N Kalaimagal, told ANI that Lakshmi started cooking in lockdown and her interest just evolved naturally. It was Lakshmi's father who pushed her to try and create a world record. He did some research and found that a 10-year-old girl from Saanvi could cook 30 dishes in the same time. Hence, he wanted her daughter to break that record.
Social media users applauded the Chennai girl for her exceptional feat.
Published: 16 Dec 2020,12:28 PM IST