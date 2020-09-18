Chhattisgarh Teacher's 'Mohalla' Motorcycle Classes For Students

Rudra Rana is making teaching accessible for students. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed education across the world. In India, classes have gone virtual but the lack of infrastructure and planning has posed continued challenges for students across the country. Many are struggling with acquiring the equipment necessary to attend online classes. Amidst all this, there's a teacher in Chattisgarh who has been bringing education to the doorsteps of students. Quite literally.

In the Koriya district of Chattisgarh, Rudra Rana has been conducting 'mohalla' classes for school students, reported news agency ANI. The teacher roams around on his motorcycle and teaches students who are not able to access online education. Speaking to ANI, the teacher said:

As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful, Rudra Rana, to ANI

Rana roams around with a greenboard and chalk. He sets up his little classroom on the street and teaches children. Take a look:

It's heartwarming to see the passion of such teachers going out of their way to makes things easier for their students. Such instances of jugaad are being seen across the country. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of an Indian teacher's very jugaadu way of taking classes online. In the photo, the teacher can be seen using a refrigerator tray to take online classes. She is balancing the tray on two boxes. She has placed her phone on the tray with the camera facing the bottom so that it can capture whatever she is writing on the paper below the tray. Here's hoping the spirit continues!