Chandigarh Artist Makes Portrait of MDH Uncle Using Actual Masalas

Among the many tributes that came in for Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, founder of MDH, one significantly stood a class apart from the rest. This portrait made by Varun Tandon, a Chandigarh-based visual artist is especially unique because it is made entirely from spices. In photos uploaded by ANI’s official Twitter handle, one can see the artist at work and the final masterpiece he created.
Fondly remembered as ‘Chachaji’, the Padma Bhushan recipient passed away in the early hours of 3rd December due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 98. Users on Twitter have appreciated the artist’ creativity to pay homage to the legend.
