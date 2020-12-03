End of an Era: Twitter Bids Goodbye to Legendary 'MDH Uncle'

On 3 December, the world woke up the unexpected demise of ‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati, fondly known as 'MDH Uncle.' He passed away at the age of 98, reported news agency ANI. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati was the owner of MDH Spices. He was also the face of the brand and appeared in several television ads of the same. For the last three weeks, Dharampal Gulati had been undergoing treatment at a hospital, reported The Times of India.

Here's how social media users mourned him: