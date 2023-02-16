Celebs, Journalists Congratulate Newlyweds Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad

In news that no one saw coming, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is married! The Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media to share a heartwarming video about her court marriage with her partner, Fahad Adhmad who is a prominent political leader and activist.

Captioning the reel, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"