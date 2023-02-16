Celebs, Journalists Congratulate Newlyweds Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In news that no one saw coming, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is married! The Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media to share a heartwarming video about her court marriage with her partner, Fahad Adhmad who is a prominent political leader and activist.
Captioning the reel, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"
In no time, film celebrities, journalists and other notable personalities began pouring in their love and well wishes for the newlyweds.
South Indian actor Parvathy also congratulated the couple on their joyous occasion. She wrote, "YAY!!!! @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad congrats you two!"
Indian actor Sayani Gupta also commented, "Oh wow! Yayyyy! This is just ❤️❤️❤️ wishing you both the world full of happiness, peace, laughter and only good times! And yayyyyyy! @reallyswara you deserve the best and this is everything! @fahadzirarahmad welcome to the madness!"
From wishes from eminent journalists to political activists, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages for Bhasker and Ahmad.
Take a look here:
Talk show host Janice Sequeira and Bollywood actor Maanvi Gagroo also wish the newlyweds.
Filmmaker Faraz Ansari and Bollywood producer Marjike DeSouza wish the newlyweds.
Editor Nandini Bhalla and actor-model Priyanka Bose congratulate the couple.
Film critic Sucharita Tyagi and Journalist Rohin Kumar congratulate the couple.
