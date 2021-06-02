Twitter Flooded With Memes After Class 12 Boards Get Cancelled

After a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministers, the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled this year for CBSE and CISCE students.

The meeting was chaired by PM and attended by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

“It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," an official statement said.