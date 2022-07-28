‘Can’t Imagine Living Without It’: Shyja, Woman Who Loves Growing Her Moustache

"I've never felt that I'm not beautiful because I have this or that it's something I shouldn't have,” she said in an interview with BBC. Shyja also spoke about how she didn’t like wearing a mask during the pandemic because it covered her moustache.

“I love my moustache. I can't imagine living without it now. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face," she explained. In a time when more and more women are breaking gender stereotypes and embracing body hair, Shyja’s decision has come as an inspiration to many. Not just that, but the way her resolve is undeterred by trolls and their comments is nothing short of commendable.