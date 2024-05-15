Meryl Streep's Earrings at Cannes 2024 Have an India Connection; Read Details

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night, with stars walking the Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to celebrate Meryl Streep.
(Photo:X)
The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night, (14 May) with stars walking the Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to celebrate Meryl Streep. Streep received the Honorary Palme d'Or, quipping, "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," as she accepted the esteemed award.
Here's a glimpse at what the celebrated actor looked like as she gave her acceptance speech:
Streep's outfit at the event had an Indian touch. She wore a satin Dior dress and eye-catching earrings by Indian designer Hanut Singh.
Take a look at her outfit and the stunning earrings:
Singh's global recognition, boasting clientele like Madonna, Megan Fox, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rihanna, stems from his eclectic fusion of diverse influences.
In an interview with Vogue in 2023, the designer had said, "You’re either drawn to my work or not. Women who wear my jewellery are those who really understand and appreciate it.”
Adding, “I’ve never courted any celebrity to wear my pieces either.”"
