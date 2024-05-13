Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Kareena Kapoor & Taylor Swift Inspire Her

I admire Kate Winslet for her incredible range and resilience, and Taylor Swift, who turns every experience into heartfelt music. I feel inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who chartered her own course and took her journey global when no one was even thinking about it. And, of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is iconic in every way, and Shreya Ghoshal whose voice just elevates every word and rhythm given to her. These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.