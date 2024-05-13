Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Kareena Kapoor & Taylor Swift Inspire Her
Alia Bhatt discusses her admiration for Kate Winslet, Taylor Swift, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
Alia Bhatt states that she is inspired by Taylor Swift.
|
(Photo:X)
ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt, who recently turned heads at the global fashion event of the year, The Met Gala, recently gave an interview with a fashion magazine about the future of Bollywood, how she sinks her teeth into challenging roles like Udta Panjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi and more.
Alia got candid about the list of women she admires during her interview with Harper's Bazaar.
I admire Kate Winslet for her incredible range and resilience, and Taylor Swift, who turns every experience into heartfelt music. I feel inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who chartered her own course and took her journey global when no one was even thinking about it. And, of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is iconic in every way, and Shreya Ghoshal whose voice just elevates every word and rhythm given to her. These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.
Alia spoke extensively about the exciting times Bollywood is seeing currently. She highlighted the blend of traditional and new narratives that are currently present in today's times in Bollywood.
Without a doubt, it’s super exciting. We’re blending traditional styles with bold, new narratives. It’s like a great remix that respects the classic, but surprises you with something new. As an industry we are pushing boundaries and reaching new audiences. I truly believe now is the time that only the most authentic storytelling will stick.