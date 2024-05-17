Cannes 2024: Messi, The Dog From 'Anatomy Of A Fall', Steals The Show

The first celebrity to arrive at the 77th Cannes Film Festival came on four legs. Messi, the dog from the French film Anatomy of a Fall, walked the red carpet at Cannes ahead of the opening ceremony. Photographers called out 'Messi, Messi!', as the border collie strolled past and climbed the stairs to the Palais des Festivals. There, he sat and held his front paws up in the air.

Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the Cannes last year, where it went on to win the Palme d’Or. Messi — Snoop in the film — won the Palm Dog, a journalist-created prize for the festival’s top dog.