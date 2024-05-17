Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aishwarya Rai Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In a Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Aishwarya Rai Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In a Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Aishwarya made a stunning appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Cannes Film Festival is back, and celebrities are dressing up in their stylish best at the red carpet. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a dramatic Falguni Shane Peacock gown on Thursday, 16 May. The actor wore a black gown with golden details. The gown also had a long train.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Aishwarya wore a Falguni Shane Peacock gown for the event.

The actor greets her fans and the paparazzi at Cannes.

The dramatic gown that Aishwarya wore at Cannes.

Also ReadCannes 2024: Here Are Seven Indian Movies That Will Be Screened At The Festival

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT