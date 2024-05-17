Aishwarya Rai Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In a Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The Cannes Film Festival is back, and celebrities are dressing up in their stylish best at the red carpet. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a dramatic Falguni Shane Peacock gown on Thursday, 16 May. The actor wore a black gown with golden details. The gown also had a long train.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Aishwarya wore a Falguni Shane Peacock gown for the event.
The actor greets her fans and the paparazzi at Cannes.
The dramatic gown that Aishwarya wore at Cannes.
