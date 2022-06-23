Burger King Gifts Staffer ‘Goodies’ for 27 Yrs of Perfect Attendance, Gets Flak

Big corporations are not necessarily known for best work practices – from underpaying their employees, having a toxic work culture, to exploitation of worker's rights – they have been called out at several occasions. One such incident has drawn attention on Twitter.

Recently, 54-year-old Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee, was awarded a 'goodie bag' for maintaining 100 percent attendance for 27 years of his employment. The viral video suggested that the employee was grateful as he received the reward.