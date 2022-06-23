Burger King Gifts Staffer ‘Goodies’ for 27 Yrs of Perfect Attendance, Gets Flak

Burger King employee receives a goodie bag for perfect attendance for 27 years.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
Big corporations are not necessarily known for best work practices – from underpaying their employees, having a toxic work culture, to exploitation of worker's rights – they have been called out at several occasions. One such incident has drawn attention on Twitter.
Recently, 54-year-old Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee, was awarded a 'goodie bag' for maintaining 100 percent attendance for 27 years of his employment. The viral video suggested that the employee was grateful as he received the reward.
The contents of the goodie bag included a movie ticket, a bag of Reese’s Pieces candy, a clear Starbucks tumbler, a lanyard, two pens, a couple of keychains and two packs of lifesavers. However, users on Twitter were quick to point out that his loyalty and commitment were worth more than a measly goodie bag. Some even thought it was actually demeaning to give him the goodies.
Here are some reactions:
