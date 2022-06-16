Users Share Unique Resignations After 3-Word Resignation Letter Goes Viral

Unique resignation letter goes viral on Twitter
(Image: The Quint/Twitter)
Have you ever dreamt of giving your cunning boss one last "go to hell" by handing in your papers in the most savage way possible? Well, some people might have actually lived your dream.
In a viral Twitter post, it is seen how a user has handed in their resignation letter and spared their employer of any formalities. They have simple written, "Dear Sir, Bye bye". Short, sweet, and impactful, right?
The letter has inspired many users on social media, making them wish they would have done the same. Others have shared their own versions of similar resignations. Check them out here:
Do you have a crazy resignation story too?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)