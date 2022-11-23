Building Note Prohibits Delivery Persons From Using Lifts; Sparks Online Debate

Delivery executives prohibited to use the lift in the building
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
In India, the struggles of delivery persons are endless; from long working hours, no job security, to poor working conditions and less pay, it's a difficult profession undoubtedly. On top of that, the harassment and discrimination they face at the hand of customers, further makes it worse.
One such incident came to light when an IAS officer, Awainsh Sharan, tweeted a picture of a building note that limited the access of the elevator to only the residents. The note read, "Lift is for residents use only. No delivery persons like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed to use it."
While it was unclear if there was a separate lift for the non-residents and delivery personnels, or if the residents are supposed to collect their parcels themselves, either way, the note and its language illustrates everyday classism.
After the tweet went viral, some users had opposing views. While a few pointed out that this policy is discriminatory and unfair towards the delivery persons, others believed that it might be due to security reasons.
This is what they said: