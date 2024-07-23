Brooms With Packaging Label of 'Nutritional Facts' Go Viral; Netizens React

advertisement
A viral picture of Indian broom sticks with a "nutrition facts" label has caught the internet's attention. The picture, which was first posted on Reddit, featured labels on the packaging which listed fat content, calories and other nutritional information which is usually seen on food items.
Seeing the label, several users on the internet jokingly questioned if brooms are meant to be eaten. While others pointed out that the cause behind it could be recycled packaging.
The ingredients on the package included canola oil, salt, and a trace of lime (calcium hydroxide), indicating a crunchy snack like chips or tortillas. The product was manufactured by Dominguez Family Enterprises, a US company known for its Juantonio's Snacks.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote on Instagram, "Many small businesses like this use random covers. Seems to be they used some chips covers here."
"This is called recycled packaging," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)