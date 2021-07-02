Watch: Tamil Nadu Bride's Martial Arts Performance Captivates Guests

Guests of P Nisha and Rajkumar Moses' wedding were in for a special surprise when the former gave a captivating performance of a 3000-year-old martial art form.

The 22-year-old bride is seen using sharp and long blades to perform ‘Surul Vaal Veechu’, ‘and Rettai Kambu’ for the guests at Thirukolur village, Tamil Nadu. The objective behind this performance was to create awareness among women about self-defence.