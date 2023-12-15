Brazilian Gospel Singer Dies During Live Performance

According to Radio 93, Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed that the cause of death was a massive heart attack.

As per reports, label official Instagram page wrote, “These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation."

“We just need to understand that the will of God prevails,” they added.

The record label also paid tribute to Henrique, saying, “A cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.”

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter, Zoe, who was born on 19 October.